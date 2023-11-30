Mycket nordiskt på brittisk tidnings jazztopplista

Våra kära tidskriftskonkurrenter på brittiska Jazzwise sammanställer i det nyss utkomna december/januari-numret sina kritikers listor för bästa album 2023 – med tre tunga amerikanska jazznamn i topp: Joshua Redman, Cécile McLorin Salvant och Lakecia Benjamin.

Intressant nog är det gott om nordiska tongångar i toppen: Espen Eriksen Trio på en sjätteplats, norska Hedvig Mollestad Weejuns och Bobo Stenson Trio på delad niondeplats och så Mette Henriette med skivan Drifting som tolva.

Lira kommer att sammanställa skivåret i slutet av december – håll utkik här på Lira.se!

JAZZWISE 2023 TOP 20 ALBUMS – NEW RELEASES:

1 Joshua Redman: Where are we (Blue Note)

2 Cécile McLorin Salvant: Mélusine (Nonesuch)

3 Lakecia Benjamin: Phoenix (Whirlwind Recordings)

4 Jaimie Branch: Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war)) (International Anthem)

5 Shakti: This Moment (Abstract Logix)

6 Tyshawn Sorey: Continuing (Pi Recordings)

6 Espen Eriksen Trio with Andy Shepherd: As Good As It Gets (Rune Grammofon)

8 Brad Mehldau: Your Mother Should Know – Brad Mehldau Plays The Beatles (Nonesuch)

9 Hedvig Mollestad Weejuns: Weejuns (Rune Grammofon)

9 Bobo Stenson Trio: Sphere (ECM)

9 Jonathan Blake: Passage (Blue Note)

12 Mette Henriette: Drifting (ECM)

12 BlankFor.ms/Jason Moran/Marcus Gilmore: Refract (Red Hook Records)

14 Ambrose Akinmusire: Beauty Is Enough (Origami Harvest)

14 Rob Luft: Dahab Days (Edition)

14 Billy Valentine: Billy Valentine and The Universal Truth (Flying Dutchman/Acid Jazz)

17 Pat Metheny: Dream Box (BMG)

17 James Brandon Lewis Red Lily Quartet: For Mahalia, With Love (Tao Forms)

17 Matthew Halsall: An Ever Changing View (Gondwana)

20 Alex Hitchcock Dream Band: Live In London (Whirlwind Recordings)