Wayne Shorter tilldelas Polarpriset

I morse tillkännagavs årets två mottagare av Polarpriset. Gordon ”Sting” Sumner och Wayne Shorter är musikerna som får komma till Stockholm i juni – bägge har för övrigt redan meddelat att de kommer …

83-årige saxofonisten Wayne Shorter är en av jazzens absolut största genom tiderna, därtill en djupsinnig musiker i ständig utveckling. I en intervju med Lira 2006 sa han bland annat detta:

– Den som strävar efter mål fastnar där, som vid en slutstation. Motgångar och segrar är tillfälliga, men äventyret fortsätter i all oändlighet och det är gnistor av den känslan som gör att jag inte stannat där jag var när jag var 40.

Den officiella motiveringen lyder som följer:

The 2017 Polar Music Prize is awarded to musician and composer Wayne Shorter from Newark, New Jersey. For Wayne Shorter, music is a means of learning more about all aspects of life and the universe. He has himself aptly described his work as “drilling for wisdom”. With his soprano and tenor saxophones he is an explorer. Over the course of an extraordinary career, he has constantly sought out untravelled paths. Wayne Shorter has worked in epoch-making groups such as Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, Miles Davis’s Second Great Quintet and Weather Report. He has played on many key albums with Joni Mitchell. As a solo artist he has been making albums for six decades, and he has written a number of the most enduring compositions in the history of jazz. Without the musical explorations of Wayne Shorter, modern music would not have drilled so deep.

