David Byrnes spellista med ”skithåls”-musik

Artisten David Byrne har satt ihop en spellista med musik från de länder Donald Trump talat illa om nyligen. The beautiful shitholes är den färgstarka titeln, med tydlig anspelning på den amerikanske presidentens uppmärksammade utspel.

Den tidigare Talking Heads-sångaren skriver själv: ”I assume I don’t have to explain where the shithole reference came from. Here’s a playlist that gives just the smallest sample of the depth and range of creativity that continues to pour out of the countries in Africa and the Caribbean. It is undeniable. Can music help us empathize with its makers?”

Bland artisterna märks Lira-bekantingar som Oumou Sangaré, Miriam Makeba, Tinariwen, Fela Kuti, Orchestra Baobab, Amadou & Mariam, Irakere, Los Van Van, Cheikh Lô, Staff Benda Bilili, Ibeyi och Trio Da Kali med Kronos Quartet.