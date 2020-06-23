Loueke tolkar Hancock på kommande skiva

Den Beninfödde gitarristen Lionel Loueke har redan en gedigen karriär bakom sig, en serie skivor för Blue Note inte minst och kneg på scen och i studio med bland många många andra Angélique Kidjo och Herbie Hancock. Den senare har han spelat med i femton år nu och Hancock spelar också indirekt en huvudroll när Loueke nu tar nästa kliv i utvecklingen.

Brittiska Edition Records är som kanske bekant på offensiven och efter att på sistone ha värvat internationella stjärnor som Chris Potter, Kurt Elling och trion The Bad Plus är turen nu kommen till just Lionel Loueke som kommer att debutera på etiketten i oktober med skivan HH, med idel tolkningar av Herbie Hancocks låtar, både klassiker som Cantaloupe Island och Rock it men även mer obskyra alster.

I en kommentar berättar Loueke:

– I have been playing with The Master Herbie Hancock for more than 15 years, and still it wasn’t easy to work on his music because the originals are already so beautiful and he keeps developing them every time we play on stage. The challenge was to put my own imprints on these masterpieces. To rethink them with my touch on it. He is my mentor and I feel very lucky to be part of his musical journey. It’s a gift to learn that much from him – humanly, spiritually and musically speaking.

Vi på Lira siktar på att kunna presentera ett porträtt av Lionel Loueke i vårt höstnummer! Häng med!

Patrik Lindgren